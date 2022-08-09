Car owners urged to “remain alert” following catalytic converter in Deeside

Police have urged car owners to “remain alert” following the theft of a catalytic converter in Deeside on Monday night.

Thieves jacked up a car on Hawarden Way in Mancot just after 10pm on Monday night and stole the catalytic converter, police are appealing for any CCTV footage.

In an update on the North Flintshire Police Facebook page, a spokesperson said: “We are urging drivers to remain alert to the risk of catalytic converter thefts following a recent rise in reports.”

“On Monday, August 8th, it was reported a catalytic converter had been stolen from a car parked at an address in Hawarden Way, Mancot, at around 10.10pm.”

“Two men driving a Vauxhall Astra were reported to have parked next to the car, jacked it up and cut the converter off.”

Police have said catalytic converters are often targeted by thieves as they contain valuable metals and can be removed in less than a minute.

“Anyone who may have caught the incident on CCTV is asked to contact us on 101, or via the website, using reference 22000578226.”

More info is available here on how to prevent a catalytic converter theft – https://orlo.uk/Xm2fO

