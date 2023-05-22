Cancer treatment waiting times in Wales take vital second step in improvement, but almost half face anxious delays

Macmillan Cancer Support has welcomed a further improvement in cancer treatment waiting times. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

While the charity warns that far too many people with cancer still face anxious treatment delays, it says this welcome improvement bucks a consistent trend of worsening performance over recent years. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Latest performance data for March shows that Wales’ performance improved with 55.3% of people with cancer being treated within the national 62 days target, compared to 52.5% the previous month, which was the second lowest on record. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Macmillan welcomes the fact that this was not only the second month in a row where performance improved, but that this hard-won improvement was delivered a time when the number of people coming into the system was also one of the highest on record. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The charity does warn that significant concerns remain however, with nearly half of people with cancer still facing delays in receiving life-saving treatment. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Those concerns are also heightened for some forms of cancer, like gynaecological cancer, where almost 3 in 4 of people affected were not treated on time. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Richard Pugh, Head of Partnerships for Macmillan Cancer Support in Wales said: “While this news will provide little comfort for the significant number of people with cancer who still face anxious delays, this is a welcome improvement which was achieved during one of the busiest months on record. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The trend for 2022 was that the number of people facing delays to starting treatment accelerated faster than the overall numbers of people being seen – a sure sign of a system failing to cope. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“These green shoots of recovery, with two months in a row bucking a consistently downward trend must now be built upon and we hope they signify a change in trajectory when it comes to making sure people receive cancer treatment on time. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“This recovery must be a recovery for all. We need to bring everyone with us and with some cancer types seeing as many as 3 in 4 people facing heart-breaking delays in their care, there could be no clearer sign of just how difficult and long a road this may prove to be. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Macmillan continues to do everything we can to help, and we are here for anyone with cancer and their loved ones. For advice, information or a chat, you can call us free on 0808 808 0000 or visit macmillan.org.uk.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Latest News