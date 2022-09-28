Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 28th Sep 2022

Campaign launched to show how 870 mile Wales Coastal Path can be accessed by train

This year marks the ten-year anniversary of the Wales Coastal Path and Transport for Wales is celebrating the milestone by launching a campaign to show how the 870 miles of coastline can be accessed by train.

The Wales Coastal Path has become known worldwide, offering walkers the unique opportunity to walk the whole perimeter of Wales, taking in the country’s breath-taking scenery.

The ‘from rail to trail’ campaign launched by TfW highlights how different parts of the trail can be easily accessed from various railway stations on the Wales and Borders Network, ranging from Flint in the North to Tenby in the West.

TfW want to attract more people to use public transport and this campaign will provide relevant information for those travelling for tourism and recreational purposes.

The Deputy Minister for Climate Change with responsibility for Transport, Lee Waters said: “People aren’t always aware that our rail network offers convenient access to our incredible coastline.”

“This is a brilliant campaign providing walkers with information on the nearest rail links to the routes they wish to take along the our coastal path, combining two key aspects of our plans for developing sustainable transport – active travel and public transport.”

James Price, TfW CEO said: “The Wales Coastal Path is one of our country’s top attractions, not only for those visiting Wales but also for those living within Wales.”

“It covers the whole of our country as does our rail and public transport network.”

“ The ‘from rail to trail’ campaign will encourage people to use our rail network to access the trail offering a more sustainable option than using the car.”

“At TfW we are working to improve public transport and create a more joined up network that is more accessible and will attract more people to use it and this will help us all in the fight against climate change.”

Sioned Humphreys of Wales Coast Path added: “We are delighted to be working with Transport for Wales on the rail to trail campaign.”]

“Many stations are situated conveniently close to the path  – not only do they  allow walkers to get to the start of a  walk but also to return to without having to retrace their steps”.

