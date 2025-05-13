Campaign launched in North Wales to help residents send money abroad safely

A new campaign has been launched in North Wales aimed at helping people stay safe online when sending money to loved ones overseas.

The initiative is led by Get Safe Online in collaboration with North Wales Police and the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) for North Wales, Andy Dunbobbin.

The campaign offers practical advice to ensure money transfers reach their intended recipients—and not fraudsters.

Residents from overseas who live and work in North Wales may send money back to family or friends, and campaign organisers say it’s vital this is done securely to make sure the money reaches those back home and not fraudsters.

As part of the campaign, Get Safe Online has issued the following expert advice for residents sending money abroad:

Always use an authorised or registered remittance provider. All Welsh-based companies dealing with international money transfers need to either be authorised or registered by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), giving you safeguards.

You can send money via authorised or registered remittance providers’ websites or apps, or where they have them, one of their network of authorised agents, for example in a local store. People could also use an electronic payment service provider such as PayPal, as long as they know that the website or app they’re using is genuine.

Don’t forget to ask family members or friends who you are remitting money to, for the easiest and safest way for them to receive the funds.

If you must use cash, don’t entrust it to individuals, groups or ‘couriers’ you do not know, who offer to take it back to family or friends in your country. Instead, make sure you do it via somebody you’re familiar with and you trust completely.

Protect your remittance service with a password unique to that service.

When you arrange a remittance with a registered provider, you will be asked to provide certain information and documents to prove your name, date of birth and address. This is required so that the provider can comply with anti-money laundering regulations and help to make your remittances safer. Don’t provide more personal information than is strictly necessary.

Always check that your remittance has been received by contacting your family/friend directly, as well as checking confirmation notifications from the service.

Don’t remit money on behalf of a stranger. You could be inadvertently participating in money laundering, which carries a heavy penalty.

Police and Crime Commissioner for North Wales Andy Dunbobbin commented: “Financial crime is a growing issue, and residents of North Wales who might be sending money overseas need to be aware of the dangers and to stick to using reputable agencies and channels.

“This sort of crime is one that can affect many members of the diverse communities we have in north Wales and as PCC for the region, I want to see all residents’ hard-earned money protected.

“Given this, I would urge those at risk to follow the helpful tips from get Safe Online.”

DC Rachel Roberts, Financial Abuse Safeguarding Officer, North Wales Police added: “When sending money abroad, choosing a licensed and regulated remittance provider is essential.

“It ensures your funds are protected, your transfer is traceable, and you are not exposing yourself to fraud or hidden fees.”

For everything you need to know about sending remittances safely, visit Safe Remittances – Get Safe Online