Calling the Community of Connah’s Quay to join in “Quay Clean”

A call has gone out to the community of Connah’s Quay to join in “Quay Clean.”

Quay Clean is a community event in Connah’s Quay with a range of spring clean-up events planned for March 2022.

Led by Our Back Yard initiative in partnership with Flintshire County Council, Connah’s Quay Town Council, Keep Wales Tidy, and the Friends of Wepre Park, it coincides with Keep Wales Tidy National Spring Clean campaign.

During the week commencing 28th March 2022 there are 4 community clean up events planned for the Connah’s Quay area, where people can turn up and support the Quay Clean team to help improve their local environment.

On Tuesday 29th March (1pm – 3pm) there will be a clean-up of Broadoak and Llwyni. Meet the clean-up team at the entrance to Broadoak Woods, Hollowbrook Drive, Connah’s Quay CH5 4GF.

On Wednesday 30th March (10am – 12pm) the team will meet at the Quayscape Community Garden, Connah’s Quay (behind jobcentre/swimming baths).

On Thurs 31st March (10.30am – 12pm). Join the Friends of Wepre Park, meeting at the Visitor Centre, CH5 4JR.

Also, on Thurs 31st March (1pm – 2.30pm) The team will clean up around Central Park and the Coastal Path, meeting at Connah’s Cricket Club Car Park. CH5 4PN.

All equipment will be provided, please just turn up and wear gloves and suitable outdoor clothing and footwear.

Richard Aram, Project Coordinator for the Our Back Yard project said “Our Quay Clean events have been previously very successful collecting 200 bags of rubbish and making the areas look fantastic. We hope to see the community turn up to the 2022 event to help create a cleaner, greener Connah’s Quay.