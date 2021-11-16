Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 16th Nov 2021

Updated: Tue 16th Nov

Buckley residents advised to close windows & doors after industrial estate fire

Fire crews are attending a building fire on the Spencer Industrial Estate this evening.

North Wales Fire and Rescue have said, “We are currently dealing with a building fire at a unit on Liverpool Rd, Spencer Industrial Estate, Buckley.”

“We are advising local residents to close doors & windows, and asking traffic to avoid the area until further notice.”

Thanks to Zak for the above image and below video.

More shortly.



