Buckley councillors meet Police and Crime Commissioner to discuss spate of anti-social behavior

A group of Buckley councillors met North Wales Police and the Police and Crime Commissioner to discuss the latest spate of anti-social behaviour (ASB) in the town.

They met with business owners and visited ASB hotspots to discuss ideas on how to prevent crime in the town ahead of Buckley Town Council’s next meeting.

North Wales Police issued a Dispersal Order during one weekend last month, that was implemented for Brunswick Road, Mold Road and the streets surrounding the main town area.It followed reports of gangs of youths shouting abuse at customers and staff at shops and takeaways.

One youth was seen riding a bike around inside a store, as well as youths kicking doors, throwing objects at business windows and destroying property belonging to and paid for by the local community, police said.

Cllr Carolyn Preece organised the visit, “Following numerous incidents lately, we felt it was important to meet with the Police and key stakeholders to discuss ways of moving forward.”

“I hope to propose a Forum at the next council meeting for councillors, police and business owners to work together to find resolutions to the problems currently facing the town.”

“It was fantastic that Andy Dunbobbin could join us for our walkabout and hear people’s view.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Andy Dunbobbin said: “I am always happy to meet people and the local Police to discuss how we can all work together to find resolutions to issues.”

Mayor Viv Blondek says that a “decade of austerity” which has led to huge cuts in youth services is a major contributing factor to the recent rise in ASB.

“The Covid pandemic has also had an impact on the mental health and well-being of the younger generation, as recent research has proved.” She said.

“We need to address the root cause if we are to reduce the wanton vandalism in our community.”

“Andy Dunbobbin North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner is working with other partnerships to radically improve the support systems for our younger generation.”

“It was good to have a visit from Andy Dunbobbin who is actively working to address these issues across our North Wales Communities.” She said.