Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 22nd Feb 2022

Updated: Tue 22nd Feb

Buckley councillors meet Police and Crime Commissioner to discuss spate of anti-social behavior

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A group of Buckley councillors met North Wales Police and the Police and Crime Commissioner to discuss the latest spate of anti-social behaviour (ASB) in the town.

They met with business owners and visited ASB hotspots to discuss ideas on how to prevent crime in the town ahead of Buckley Town Council’s next meeting.

North Wales Police issued a Dispersal Order during one weekend last month, that was implemented for Brunswick Road, Mold Road and the streets surrounding the main town area.It followed reports of gangs of youths shouting abuse at customers and staff at shops and takeaways.

One youth was seen riding a bike around inside a store, as well as youths kicking doors, throwing objects at business windows and destroying property belonging to and paid for by the local community, police said.

Cllr Carolyn Preece organised the visit, “Following numerous incidents lately, we felt it was important to meet with the Police and key stakeholders to discuss ways of moving forward.”

“I hope to propose a Forum at the next council meeting for councillors, police and business owners to work together to find resolutions to the problems currently facing the town.”

“It was fantastic that Andy Dunbobbin could join us for our walkabout and hear people’s view.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Andy Dunbobbin said: “I am always happy to meet people and the local Police to discuss how we can all work together to find resolutions to issues.”

Mayor Viv Blondek says that a “decade of austerity” which has led to huge cuts in youth services is a major contributing factor to the recent rise in ASB.

“The Covid pandemic has also had an impact on the mental health and well-being of the younger generation, as recent research has proved.” She said.

“We need to address the root cause if we are to reduce the wanton vandalism in our community.”

“Andy Dunbobbin North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner is working with other partnerships to radically improve the support systems for our younger generation.”

“It was good to have a visit from Andy Dunbobbin who is actively working to address these issues across our North Wales Communities.” She said.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Flintshire’s Jade Jones wins Taekwondo gold in first competition since Olympic defeat

News

Buckley residents invited to public consultation on plans to revitalise Brunswick Road area

News

Liverpool Musician Steve Roberts to perform at Caffi Isa in tribute to Berwyn Bookshop

News

Flintshire: New digital loan scheme launched at Aura Libraries

News

Teaching assistants in Wales “get recognition and training they deserve,” says union

News

Police warn ‘urban explorers’ they risk arrest following reports of incidents at Flintshire hotel

News

Storm Franklin: Latest Flintshire Council update on distribution to services

News

COVID-19 vaccination – Second spring booster offer to most vulnerable in Wales

News

Plans for flats above row of shops in Ewloe receive green light

News





Read 427,596 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn