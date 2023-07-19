Broughton: AMRC Cymru’s Ffatri 4.0 project saves Airbus enough energy to power 60 homes

Airbus UK, in a groundbreaking collaboration with AMRC Cymru, has achieved considerable energy savings, equivalent to the energy required to power 60 homes for a year. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This milestone was reached as part of the Ffatri 4.0 initiative, aimed at enhancing productivity while adhering to stringent net-zero objectives. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Over a span of five months, the shared premises of Airbus and AMRC Cymru in Broughton witnessed significant reductions in energy consumption. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Airbus reported almost a 20% drop in electricity usage, translating into the energy consumption of 41 three-bedroom homes for a year, with additional gas savings equivalent to powering 21 homes. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Launched in the previous year, Ffatri 4.0 represents a unique partnership between the Welsh Government and AMRC Cymru, an integral part of the University of Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre and a member of the High Value Manufacturing Catapult network. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The project has already demonstrated promising outcomes, enhancing business resilience, productivity, and emissions reduction for Welsh manufacturers in the aerospace and food and drink sectors, notably Airbus and The Pudding Compartment. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Speaking about the collaboration, Luis Rivera, wing accelerator industrial leader at Airbus, highlighted the crucial role of AMRC’s research and innovation core in uncovering new opportunities beyond daily operations, thus laying the groundwork for future production lines. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In a bid to achieve substantial gas and electricity savings, the building management system was adjusted to align with actual usage requirements, primarily with respect to temperature and lighting control. Minimal additional equipment and costs were incurred in the process. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Pudding Compartment’s approach towards data and analytics was more fact-based. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The implementation of advanced digital tools helped them to have a comprehensive view of their business, which in turn led to the identification of key areas of improvement and a more effective strategic transformation plan. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

According to Steve West, director at The Pudding Compartment, a major focus was on optimising their production/storage area temperatures using digital data gathering and low-cost temperature sensors. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The employment of energy sensors to understand their equipment better also resulted in improved fault detection, reducing machine breakdowns and optimising energy consumption. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A VR digital model and simulation tool was implemented to digitally model a new layout for their production area. This facilitated trials of various layouts digitally before finalising the process flow, saving both time and cost. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Welsh Government has lauded the success of Ffatri 4.0, praising its contribution to research, development, and environmental considerations. Vaughan Gething, the economy minister, and Lesley Griffiths, minister for rural affairs and North Wales, have both expressed their support and appreciation for the initiative’s positive impact. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Vaughan Gething MS said: “Ffatri 4.0 is an innovative project which supports research and development in Wales, while also carrying out important work to advise the factories of the future. Businesses want and need to increase productivity while taking the environmental impacts into account.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“It’s great to see AMRC Cymru being used for this important research which will be of particular benefit to the aerospace and food and drink sectors and is a key contributor to our Economic Resilience and Reconstruction Mission, which sets out how the Welsh Government is rebuilding the Welsh economy, so it is more prosperous, equal and greener.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Lesley Griffiths, MS said: “I’m pleased to see the results from Ffatri 4.0 during its first year. It’s great to see the impact Ffatri 4.0 has had on food and drink businesses taking part, such as the Pudding Compartment. The lessons learnt from this project can be shared with the wider industry, so all can benefit. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“This also shows what AMRC Cymru can deliver, and what an asset it is to have this state-of-the–art facility here in North Wales.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

