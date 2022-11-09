Britannia Hotels ranked UK’s worst for tenth year in a row

Britannia has cemented its status as one of the UK’s worst hotel chains – after coming bottom in Which?’s annual survey for the tenth year in a row.

The consumer champion’s rankings are based on almost 4,500 hotel stays, with respondents invited to rate their experiences at 35 chains across 10 key categories, including cleanliness, bed comfort, food, customer service and value for money.

The latter is likely to be especially important to travellers this year, with Which?’s research showing the cost of a night’s hotel stay has gone up by 21 per cent on average in the last 12 months.

Marking its tenth consecutive year at the bottom of the consumer champion’s charts is Britannia.

Guests awarded the chain two stars across every category, including cleanliness, food, and value for money, and it achieved an overall customer satisfaction score of 56 per cent.

With over 60 hotels across the UK, many of its properties have illustrious histories – the majestic Adelphi in Liverpool for example welcomed some of the Titanic’s wealthiest guests ahead of the ship’s fated departure from the UK in 1912.

Britannia also owns the Grand Hotel in Llandudno, ranked 52 out of 52 on Tripadvisor.

Contemporary Britannia guests however have found their stays to be far from first class, with respondents describing their surroundings as “tired and tatty,” with a “rough and ready” feel.

As many as 28 per cent of those who stayed at a Britannia hotel reported an issue with their stay, with over half of those (54%) noting issues with cleanliness. One guest described their room as “absolutely dire, drab and smelly”, while another complained of dirt and mould.

Plumbing concerns such as faulty toilets and lack of hot water were also common, with one in five (19 per cent) of those who encountered an issue reporting a complaint of this nature.

Mercure and Jurys Inn/Leonardo Hotels also performed poorly in the survey, both earning a customer satisfaction score of 58 per cent.

While many guests praised Mercure for “conveniently located” hotels with “helpful staff”, facilities were described as “basic”. Summing up their experience, one guest commented: “Not that bad but definitely not good. Avoid if possible.”

Jurys Inn/Leonardo Hotels elicited similar feedback, with one guest describing their stay as “Good, but nothing special for the price”. Nonetheless, many praised the chain for their conveniently located properties and “good service”.

At the top of the table is Premier Inn, with a customer score of 78 per cent. Rated an impressive five stars both for cleanliness and how well the description of the rooms lived up to expectations, guests also appreciated the comfort of the beds, customer service and wi-fi facilities on offer, awarding these four stars. Multiple travellers praised the chain for offering a “reliable” and “quality service”, with many respondents sharing that they are return guests owing to the consistency on offer across the brand’s sites.

However, despite being the second cheapest chain in the table, analysis by Which? found that an average night’s stay at the popular brand has risen by a staggering 35 per cent compared with 2021 – significantly more than the national average (21%).

The increase has certainly been noted by guests, who awarded it just two stars for value for money, resulting in the loss of its Which? Recommended Provider status.

Among small hotel chains, Warner Hotels came up trumps, with a customer score of 77 per cent.

Achieving five stars for cleanliness, quality of the bedrooms and how well the description matched the experience, customers praised the “modern, comfortable” rooms and “friendly welcome” offered by staff.

Guy Hobbs, Editor of Which? Travel, said:

“With a decade of dismal reviews cementing its place as one of the UK’s worst hotel chains, our results suggest that Britannia should be avoided at all costs.

“With the average price of a UK hotel stay now costing a fifth more than it did last year, travellers want to be sure they are getting the best possible experience for their money.”

“Our results show that price isn’t necessarily an indicator of quality and many respondents reported fantastic stays with brands including Premier Inn and smaller chains like Warner Hotels.”

Britannia did not respond to requests for comment.

