Boy, 11, suffers ‘serious injuries’ following collision with car in Flint – Police appeal for witnesses

An 11-year-old boy was taken to hospital after sustaining serious injuries following a collision with a car in Flint this afternoon, Wednesday, 29 September.

Emergency services were called at 3.50 pm to reports of a collision between a red Vauxhall Corsa and a pedestrian on Northop Road.

An air ambulance was also called to the scene, the youngster was however taken to hospital by police with an accompanying doctor.

North Wales Roads Policing Unit has launched an appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage, an update on their Facebook page states: “We are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision on the A5119 in Flint this afternoon.”

“At 3.50pm we were notified of a collision involving a red Vauxhall Corsa and a pedestrian.”

“Emergency services attended including colleagues from the Welsh Air Ambulance and the 11 year old male pedestrian, who had sustained serious injuries was taken to hospital by officers from the Roads Policing Unit, in the company of a Doctor.”

PC Owain Lewis said: “I’m appealing to anybody who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have been travelling along the A5119 around the time of the collision, and who may have dashcam footage to contact us.”

Anybody with information is asked to contact police via our live webchat https://orlo.uk/DT0RO or by calling 101, quoting reference number Z143778

[Photo credit: credit Jack Davies and Lloyd Ellis]