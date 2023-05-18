Boss of Deeside based Iceland reaches summit of Everest in charity climb
The boss of Deeside-based supermarket chain, Iceland, has successfully reached Mount Everest as part of a bid to raise £1m for The National Brain Appeal, to build the world’s first rare dementia support centre.
Executive Chairman, Richard Walker, has already reached halfway to the charity target, raising over £500,000.
He has been climbing alongside record-setting mountaineer, Kenton Cool, who has now ascended Everest a staggering 17 times.
In a social media post, he said: “After months of training, an exhilarating and challenging journey and plenty of support along the way we have reached the summit of Mount Everest.”
“I am over the moon that we have also hit over half of our one million fundraising target, having now raised over £500,000 for the @brain_appeal ambition to create the world’s first Rare Dementia Centre.”
“Wish me luck as I complete my journey back down.”
The money raised will significantly contribute to establishing a state-of-the-art Rare Dementia Support Centre in London.
Mr. Walker’s late mother, Lady Walker, was diagnosed with young-onset Alzheimer’s over a decade ago.
Her diagnosis with a rare form of dementia deeply impacted the family, inspiring Richard and his father to advocate for increased support and ground-breaking research into dementia.
The forthcoming centre, a testament to their efforts, will involve its members and visitors in research, cultural, and artistic activities.
It aims to pioneer new ways to support those living with a rare dementia and provide education for healthcare professionals.
This is the second time that the Iceland CEO has taken on the Everest challenge in support of dementia charities.
The expedition forms part of the Iceland Foods Charitable Foundation’s (IFCF) focus on dementia, environment, wellbeing, and children.
To date, the Foundation has already raised over £17 million to advance dementia diagnosis and treatment, hoping to eventually find a cure.
