Booster vaccination plans detailed – as almost 85 per cent of eligible adults in North Wales get fully vaccinated

Almost 85 per cent of eligible adults in North Wales have either been fully vaccinated, or are booked in for their second dose in the coming weeks.

That is the update from Gill Harris, executive director of nursing and midwifery, in Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board’s latest vaccine update, “More than three quarters of people aged between 18-39 have had a first dose of the vaccine, and we are working very hard to encourage further uptake among this group.”

“Having both jabs reduces your chances of hospitalisation with COVID-19 by over 90 per cent, while protecting you from the debilitating effects of long-COVID. Proof of vaccination is increasingly likely to be required to travel on holiday abroad and attend nightclubs, large festivals, concerts and sporting events – particularly over the border in England.”

Details were also released on the vaccine booster programme, “Along with the rest of NHS Wales, we have been undertaking detailed planning for a COVID-19 booster campaign, which will begin in September.

“The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has advised that a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine should be given to those who are most vulnerable to serious infection, as there is a likelihood that the immunity provided from having two doses could reduce over time.

“Based on the JCVI’s interim advice, we are planning to offer a booster dose to the following groups of people, as part of a two-stage process.”

The two stages are outlined as:

Stage 1:

Adults aged 16 and over who are immunosuppressed

Those living in residential care homes for older adults

All adults aged 70 years or over

Adults aged 16 years and over who are considered clinically extremely vulnerable

Frontline health and social care workers

Stage 2:

All adults aged 50 years and over

Adults aged 16-49 year who are in an influenza or COVID-19 at-risk group

Adult household contacts of immunosuppressed individuals

The health board says there is no need for people in these groups to contact them, “We will contact those that are eligible when it is their turn.”

“In order to roll the COVID-19 vaccine booster programme out as quickly and efficiently as possible, we are currently planning where operationally possible for boosters to be administered through a combination of Vaccination Centres, GP surgeries and Community Pharmacies. This is similar to the delivery model used during the initial programme. This mixed approach, which utilises the expertise of our primary care partners, is essential, given the rural nature of many of the communities we serve.”

Vaccination Clinics

It’s quick and easy to book a first or second dose jab at a convenient date, time and location using the online booking service here.

If you cannot access the internet to book online, please phone our COVID-19 Vaccination Contact Centre on 03000 840004. The lines can be very busy, so please be patient.

The following vaccination clinics also regularly accept walk-ins without an appointment, where supply allows:

Deeside Mass Vaccination Centre (CH5 1SA)

9am – 6pm Tuesday – Sunday

OpTic Centre (St Asaph Business Park LL17 0JD)

09:30am – 5:15pm Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, SundayCatrin Finch Centre (Wrexham LL11 2HS)

9am – 6pm Tuesday – Sunday (excluding 03/08/21)

Bangor Cathedral (LL57 1LH)

8.30am – 7pm every day apart from Wednesday and Sunday

You can find the online booking system here.