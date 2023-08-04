BMA Cymru: Doctors reject 5% pay offer from Welsh government

The British Medical Association Cymru Wales (BMA) has confirmed that it has rejected the Welsh Government’s offer of a 5% pay rise for consultants, junior doctors, and specialist doctors on the 2008 contract. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Those on the newer 2021 specialist contracts would receive no increase, other than that already in their multi-year pay deal. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The proposal was met with strong criticism. Dr. Iona Collins, chair of the BMA’s Welsh council, called it the “worst offer in the UK.” Reports the BBC. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

She pointed out that “A 5% uplift represents yet another pay cut in real terms” and that it did not align with the Welsh government’s commitment to full pay restoration. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Plaid Cymru spokesperson for health and care, Mabon ap Gwynfor MS, further expressed dissatisfaction with the offer, stating that doctors were being asked to accept a decline in living standards. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

He said, “The reality of this pay offer is that doctors were being asked to accept a further fall in living standards. Understandably, BMA Cymru Wales has rejected an offer that was little more than a sticking plaster over the deep wound caused by years of underfunding.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The rejection comes in light of more generous offers elsewhere in the UK. In England, doctors were offered a 6% rise in July, while in Scotland, junior doctors were offered a 17.5% increase over two years. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Welsh offer was also less than the DDRB (Doctors’ and Dentists’ Review Body) recommendation. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The situation highlights a broader issue of dissatisfaction among medical professionals in Wales, particularly regarding pay and conditions. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

With more than a decade’s worth of sub-inflation pay awards, the recent proposal was seen as inadequate to address the long-standing concerns. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Welsh government said it was “disappointing” negotiations had halted but said it understood the strength of feeling among doctors, the BBC reports. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Latest News