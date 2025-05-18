Big names join Chester Literature Festival 2025

Chester Literature Festival returns this year with a fresh new look, blooming into the spring season for the first time since its launch. Running from 21 May to 15 June 2025, the event is produced by Storyhouse and features a packed programme of talks, performances, workshops and community activities aimed at celebrating the power of storytelling.

Among the headline guests announced are author and actor Ruth Jones, writer and broadcaster Daisy Buchanan, and Reverend Richard Coles. Organisers say this year’s festival puts a spotlight on the positive role books and reading can play in improving wellbeing and mental health.

Suzie Henderson, Creative Director at Storyhouse, said the move to a spring slot is a symbolic one: “Bringing Chester Literature Festival to spring feels like the perfect renewal – a fresh season for stories to flourish. This festival has always been about more than books; it’s about the power of words to support wellbeing, spark joy and bring people together. At a time when so many are looking for ways to feel better and connect, we’re proud to offer a programme that does just that.”

Scientific studies continue to highlight the benefits of reading, with some research suggesting that just six minutes of reading can reduce stress by up to 68%. Nationally, nearly three-quarters of adults say that regular reading has a positive impact on their mental health.

Much of the activity will be based at Storyhouse Library in Chester city centre. Open daily from 8am to 11pm, the library offers a quiet, creative space to read, browse or join one of its many book clubs. These include groups for sci-fi fans, LGBTQIA+ readers, and even those who prefer not to read anything in advance.

Linda Tyson, Library Team Leader at Storyhouse, said: “The Chester Literature Festival is a great reminder of the importance and relevance of stories and reading in our lives and we are looking forward to hosting some wonderful writers this year. The library will have books by all the authors appearing at the festival, if you’re not a member, no problem, it’s free to join either in person or online. Reading is good for you, it’s a fact!”

The festival is supported by local firm Aaron & Partners Solicitors. Helen Johnson, Partner and Head of Marketing at the company, said: “Aaron & Partners Solicitors are delighted to be sponsoring the Chester Literature Festival at its new home in the Spring programme. The ability to really understand language and how to use words effectively are essential skills for lawyers and it is our privilege to support Storyhouse in bringing some of the UK’s best literary talent to Chester for this annual celebration of the written word.”

The full programme of events is now available on the Storyhouse website, where tickets can also be booked.