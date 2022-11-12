Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 12th Nov 2022

Updated: Sat 12th Nov

Big message of support from FAW chief after Saltney Town suffers latest bout of vandalism

The chief executive of the Football Association of Wales has sent a message of support to Saltney Town FC following the latest bout of vandalism to hit the club.

Ahead of their Ardal North West match against Denbigh Town on Saturday afternoon, club officials discovered what they said was perhaps “the worst vandalism” they have seen over the years at their Sandy Lane ground.

The ground has been plagued by repeated vandalism attacks over recent years costings the club thousands in repair bills.

The latest incident has seen the club’s dugouts once again targeted by mindless thugs who have smashed the perspex which shelters players and coaches from the elements.

Advertising boards have been ripped off the side of the pitch and destroyed, and the club’s stand has also been attacked.

The latest vandalism has left officials exasperated, a Tweet from the club account says, “Good people are walking away from our club. We could actually be about to fold.”

In response, FAW chief executive Noel Mooney called on the club “not to panic” saying “the FAW will be here to support you.”

“We can’t stress just how much this message means to everyone at the club right now! Thank you!” The club replied.

 

