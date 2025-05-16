Biffy Clyro to headline as Liverpool hosts Radio 1’s Big Weekend

Final plans are now in place for BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2025, which takes over Liverpool’s Sefton Park from Friday 23 to Sunday 25 May with major acts, travel guidance and an emphasis on sustainability.

This year’s Big Weekend will see performances from Biffy Clyro, Tom Grennan, Natasha Bedingfield, Katy B and local favourites The Wombats, among others.

The festival also features curated Radio 1 Anthems sets and showcases from up-and-coming artists on the BBC Introducing stage.

Sefton Park, one of Liverpool’s most iconic green spaces, is well connected with train, bus, and active travel options in place to ease access for thousands expected to attend across the weekend.

Organisers have urged ticket holders to avoid driving to the event, citing limited parking and multiple road closures in the area.

Public transport, including electric shuttle buses, is being strongly encouraged as part of an environmental push tied into Liverpool’s status as a UN Accelerator City for Climate Action in music and film.

The nearest train stations are St Michaels and Mossley Hill, both a short walk from Sefton Park. Shuttle buses will also run every 30 minutes from the city centre’s Charlotte and Elliot Streets to the event site on Croxteth Drive.

These buses will be electric and cost £2 per single trip, payable on board.

Liverpool City Region’s bus network, served by Stagecoach and Arriva, will be running regular services from Liverpool ONE and Bootle bus stations, with routes including the 82, 75, 80, 86A and more providing direct links to areas near Sefton Park.

For cyclists, bike racks will be available at Livingstone North Car Park, with safe cycle storage also provided at St Michaels station.

Voi e-scooter users can make use of designated parking zones near the site, although certain areas will be no-drop zones to ensure pedestrian safety.

Sefton Park will be closed to general car traffic during the event. Road closures will include Croxteth Drive, Mossley Hill Drive, and parts of Ullet Road and Greenbank Drive. Lark Lane will also face temporary closures after 10pm to manage pedestrian movement.

Organisers have warned against nuisance parking and have confirmed that enforcement teams will be present across the weekend.

Accessibility arrangements are in place, including blue badge parking and an accessible facilities application process.

Visitors are encouraged to check the BBC event page for further details.

With just over a week to go, a limited number of Friday tickets remain on sale, with Saturday and Sunday events now sold out.

The Big Weekend not only brings three days of music but also highlights Liverpool’s role as a global testbed for environmentally conscious cultural events, backed by the ACT 1.5 initiative and supported by organisations including Ecotricity and the Tyndall Centre for Climate Change Research.

A full list of artists, travel guides and FAQs is available on the BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend page.