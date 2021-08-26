Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 26th Aug 2021

Ban on businesses evictions in Wales extended until March 2022

Businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic will now be protected from eviction until 25 March, 2022.

As part of a package of interventions the Welsh Government is making to support businesses, the moratorium against forfeiture for the non-payment of rent will now be further extended.

It was originally due to end on 30 September, 2021.

This measure will ensure that landlords of relevant commercial premises are prevented from forfeiting the leases of such premises for non-payment of rent until 25 March 2022, but tenant’s should continue to pay rent wherever possible, and it is in the interests of both landlords and tenants to reach negotiated agreements on any arrears.

Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething said: “Throughout the Coronavirus pandemic, we have pulled every lever possible to support businesses and their employees during what has been a harrowing time.

“This further extension of measures to prevent forfeiture for the non-payment of rent, which will protect businesses from eviction, will help secure jobs and livelihoods across Wales.

“It will also give the same levels of protection in this respect for Welsh businesses as those in England, and will assist with the recovery of Welsh businesses as the economy improves.

“We remain committed to backing Welsh firms as we kick-start a strong Welsh recovery post-pandemic.”

The UK Government recently announced its intention to introduce legislation to ring-fence commercial rent arrears accrued during the pandemic.

The Welsh Government continues to consider what, if any, further measures in relation to commercial rent arrears accrued during the pandemic in Wales need to be put in place once the moratorium comes to an end. It is expected that this will include working with the UK Government in the further consideration and development of their proposals.



