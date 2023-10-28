Autumn exploration boosts mental health, says Natural Resources Wales health advisor

With the amber hues of autumn descending upon us, the shift in season prompts a timely reminder from Natural Resources Wales health advisor, Steven Meaden, about the therapeutic power of the great outdoors. Venturing outside, even as temperatures drop, can offer a refreshing boost to our mental health.

Green Spaces: Nature's Calm Pill Steven elucidates the tranquillity offered by the natural embrace of green spaces, citing their potency in calming our nervous systems and subsequently reducing stress. The simple pleasure of being amongst plants and trees can offer our minds a much-needed refuge from the frenetic pace of modern life. If you're unfamiliar with local woodlands or nature reserves, the "places to visit" page is a helpful guide. For those without immediate access to such spaces, Steven recommends exploring opportunities within local authorities.

Daylight's Dual Role: Sleep and Immunity The benefits of daylight, beyond just sunshine, stretch further than many realise. Its role in regulating melatonin and serotonin – two pivotal brain chemicals – can enhance sleep quality. Simple acts, like walking an extra bus stop or pausing for short breaks outside during work, can be pivotal. Plus, the added perk? An increased vitamin D level to bolster the immune system.

The Mental Boost of Physical Activity Physical activity, even in modest doses, can prove transformative. Steven references studies which link brisk walking to the release of endorphins, the body's natural mood enhancers. Whether it's revisiting old trails or discovering new paths adorned with autumn's palette, movement in nature is therapeutic. For those struggling to find motivation, Steven advises against self-criticism and encourages seeking new forms of activity.

Local Exploration: A Remedy Close to Home A change in scenery, even if it's just a stroll in the local park, can help declutter the mind. For those adapting to remote working, these outings can also demarcate the work-home boundary, ensuring a mental switch-off. The quieter the surroundings, the better the peace.

Seeking Support When Necessary However, Steven underscores a crucial point: mental health issues aren't bound by seasons. Challenges can arise regardless of the time of year. He emphasises the importance of seeking help when needed, directing attention to "Time to Change," which offers a directory of organisations equipped to assist those grappling with mental health concerns.

