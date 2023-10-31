“Ask for Ellen” offers free Warburton’s crumpets in any Morrisons cafe during half term

In an initiative designed to lend a helping hand to families during the half term holidays, Warburtons has teamed up with Morrisons to introduce "Ask for Ellen."

Simply "Ask for Ellen" at any Morrisons café, and visitors will receive a portion of two standard crumpets, complete with butter and jam, absolutely free "no questions asked."

This offering is available to everyone and will run until the 5th of November.

But who is Ellen, and why has this specific name been chosen for the campaign?

The story takes us back to the roots of Warburtons.

Supporting families has always been a cornerstone for the bakery, a sentiment deeply ingrained since its founder, Ellen Warburton, embarked on her baking journey in 1876.

The overwhelming popularity of Ellen's initial foray into baking is evident from the fact that her inaugural batch of four loaves of bread and six cakes sold out in less than an hour.

This roaring success led to the renaming of her quaint Bolton shop to "Warburtons the Bakers", and the business has been on an upward trajectory ever since.

Today, Warburtons holds the distinction of being the largest bakery business in the UK.

What makes this achievement even more remarkable is the bakery's retention of its family roots, with the enterprise still under private family ownership.

Presently, the fifth generation, comprising Jonathan, Ross, and Brett, actively manage the business, ensuring the preservation of Ellen Warburton's legacy.

This commitment to family and community values is further manifested through the Warburtons Foundation, inaugurated in 2022.

Designed as an umbrella for all the bakery's community endeavours, the foundation has outlined explicit objectives for its community contribution.

At its core, the foundation seeks to bolster schools and community organisations via product donations, financial grants, and the provision of educational resources.

The "Ask for Ellen" initiative stands as a testament to the enduring values of support and generosity, deeply embedded in Warburtons' ethos since its inception.

