Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 18th Jul 2023

Artist workshops encourage Flintshire students’ creativity

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Art GCSE students at a Flintshire high school had an opportunity to try working with a new material as part of a project for their course. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The GCSE Argoed High School students successfully completed a willow workshop at the school, led by artist Sarah Gallagher-Hayes, owner of Twigtwisters, after their teacher, Kayleigh Over, had heard about the company from a colleague. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Students learned various techniques to weave, knot and twist the willow into sculptural forms, working towards creating a seed pod in reference to their Organic Forms project.  ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

 Mrs Over said: “I loved the idea of learners working with natural, sustainable materials and couldn’t wait to book the workshops for students.  Sarah is such a talented artist, and the students loved hearing all about her experiences working on large scale projects all over the world.   ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“It has been fantastic to see the students take on a brand-new material and set of techniques; overcoming their doubts and learning to control the willow. To have the students praised by Sarah for their ‘brilliant’ approach to the sculptures was lovely.   ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“My favourite part of the workshops has been seeing the pride in the students when they saw their creations come to life towards the end of the day.  It really has been a wonderful experience for them, and all their work will contribute to their portfolios.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Amelia Wallis said: “It felt very therapeutic to weave the willow. I enjoyed learning lots of new techniques and working with a different material. I didn’t know ‘willow weaving’ was something I would enjoy until today.”  ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Sol Cheshire, newly appointed head boy, said: “I enjoyed making a 3D sculpture where I could choose from a variety of methods and features to build my outcome,” and Lily Roberts remarked that she found the workshop to be “a very relaxing experience that helped to calm my anxieties as it felt like quite a mindful activity.”   ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Based on the success of the artist visits, Mrs Over said she plans to keep the willow workshops in mind when designing projects for future year groups.   ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Sarah was impressed with the work produced.  “The Argoed students have worked brilliantly.  It has been great to see them challenged, working outside of their comfort zone with the willow. It is also great to hear that the workshops have helped their mental health, too,” she said. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • UK Government proposes bold measures to improve lives of disabled people
  • Police call on public to shop those riding round Westminster Crescent on dirt bikes
  • New drug “a turning point in the fight against Alzheimer”

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    UK Government proposes bold measures to improve lives of disabled people

    News

    Police call on public to shop those riding round Westminster Crescent on dirt bikes

    News

    New drug “a turning point in the fight against Alzheimer”

    News

    Flintshire Council fights back against falling numbers of childminders in county

    News

    FAW backs North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner’s summer football fund

    News

    Wrexham Glyndwr unveils new logo ahead of its rebrand to ‘Wrexham University’

    News

    Rail union announces week-long overtime ban during start of summer holidays

    News

    Warning after rise of ‘WhatsApp family impersonation scams’

    News

    Moel Famau: Renewed call for responsible dog ownership following string of livestock worrying incidents

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn