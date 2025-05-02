Arriva to increase bus fares across Wales and Chester

Bus passengers across Flintshire, Chester and wider parts of North Wales are being advised of fare increases due to take effect from Sunday 11 May.

Arriva Buses Wales has confirmed that adult single fares will rise by between 10p and 20p, with similar increases expected on child and return tickets, as well as multi-journey options.

Ticket prices will change across a number of zones including the Chester Plus, Menai and Wrexham areas, as well as the wider Wales and North West region.

In the Chester Plus, Menai and Wrexham zones, adult day tickets will increase to £5.30, while an adult duo ticket will cost £9.60. Child tickets will rise to £3.50, and a family day ticket will be priced at £10. Weekly adult tickets will cost £18.00, rising to £57.00 for four-weekly passes, and £570.00 for annual travel.

Children’s weekly tickets will increase to £12.00, with four-weekly and annual passes costing £45.00 and £380.00 respectively.

In the broader Wales and North West area, adult day tickets will rise to £8.00 and adult duo tickets to £13.00. Child day tickets will go up to £5.30, while a family ticket will cost £16.00. The cost of an adult weekly ticket will be £30.00, with a four-week option at £96.00 and an annual pass at £960.00.

Child weekly fares will increase to £20.00, with a four-week pass costing £65.00 and annual travel priced at £565.00.

In the Wales Area, adult day tickets will increase to £6.50, with duo tickets rising to £12.50. Child and young person day tickets will both be £4.30. Weekly tickets for adults will increase to £22.50, while student tickets will be £18.00. A four-week adult pass will cost £70.00, and an annual ticket £700.00. Child four-weekly and annual tickets will rise to £46.00 and £410.00 respectively.

Local fares in the Blacon Zone will also see changes, with adult day tickets rising to £3.30 and weekly tickets costing £13.00. For children, day and weekly tickets will be priced at £1.60 and £6.50 respectively.