Armed response units ‘upgrade’ has a serious message about surrendering unwanted and unused weapons

An armed response units social media post about its vehicle ‘upgrade’ has a serious message about surrendering unwanted and unused weapons

Cheshire and North Wales Alliance Armed Policing Unit shared a picture of one of its BMW X5’s fitted with what looks like an antique Browning .50 calibre heavy machine gun.

The team, which is based locally suggested to their boss, Chief Inspector Simon Newell, Head of Alliance Policing that the huge mounted machine gun should be included as part of a new vehicle fit.

The machine gun is one of a number of deactivated and antique weapons recovered as part of the ongoing firearms amnesty.

And while the Tweet may have been lighthearted it served as a reminder that the gun amnesty, launched last week remains ongoing.

We have recovered a number of deactivated and antique weapons as part of the ongoing firearms amnesty. What say you @sn3656? Could we look to include this in the new vehicle fit?#PleaseSir Jokes aside. Please surrender any unwanted / unused wpns for destruction.#OffTheStreets pic.twitter.com/DPOUhEt6sH — Cheshire&NWales AAP (@CheshNWalesAAP) May 19, 2022

People in North Wales are being urged to hand in unwanted guns as part of the two-week campaign to stop firearms falling into the wrong hands.

Known as Operation Aztec, police forces are appealing for people to hand in firearms and ammunition during the amnesty started on 12th May 2022.