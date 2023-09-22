Argoed High School: Construction company and school build community awareness for exciting new campus

Excitement is building in a local community as interactive sessions give staff, students, and residents a preview of their new, state of the art high school which is set to open its doors next November.

Mynydd Isa Campus, which will replace Argoed High School and incorporate the local primary school Ysgol Mynydd Isa, is being built by Robertson Construction who, as part of its commitment to the communities where it works, has involved the local community in the process from the outset.

Community impact advisors from Robertson Construction North West, Shannon Dawe and Harriett McMean, have worked closely with the staff at the high school to create a range of regular, interactive engagement events for pupils and the wider community.

In individual class sessions site managers have talked through the progress of the build and students have viewed the work in progress from the school library balcony, as well as 'visiting' the school using Virtual Reality headsets which enable pupils to immerse themselves in the new build through the use of technology. The aim this term is for all children in both schools to have experienced using the headsets.

Students have also had the opportunity to learn about the different construction processes involved in building the new school, along with the diverse range of careers within the construction sector. As well as seeing the detailed plans and visuals, students have had a go at designing their own school using Lego.

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

Teachers and staff from Argoed High School and Ysgol Mynydd Isa have been on guided site tours and have stood within the towering steel frame, wearing the compulsory 5 point PPE kit

comprising hard hats, safety glasses, jackets, gloves, and safety shoes to comply with the strict health and safety criteria.

Young pupils at Ysgol Mynydd Isa have been excited to learn about the new build, too, during interactive visits to the school by Shannon and Harriett who have helped to familiarise the children with what will be their amazing, new learning environment.

Shannon and Harriett have led three hugely popular events for the local community where the plans could be viewed and they, along with members of the site team, were on hand to answer any questions. They even held a drop in session at Caffi Isa recently, taking VR goggles to share visions of the impressive new campus.

Dirk Pittaway, regional managing director, Robertson Construction North West, commented: "Mynydd Isa Campus is our first project in Wales and we have been overwhelmed by the warm welcome that we have received locally. As a responsible business, one of our aims is to make, and leave, a positive impact in the communities where we work."

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

Dirk said: "We have been working with primary and secondary schools across Flintshire to promote careers in construction and have hosted employability skills sessions involving CV writing and mock interviews. It's also our pleasure to be able to assist the local community in other ways, one example is Caffi Isa community hub in its growth ambitions through advice from the project architects about making their aspirations a reality. It is our hope that we will provide not only a world class education facility but also make a contribution to the local community that will be felt for years after our project is complete."

With work well underway, the new school is on schedule for its planned opening. The steel frame is now complete and work is commencing on the roof structure and external cladding to ensure the building is watertight before winter.

Paul Smith, headteacher, said: "Everyone involved with our school is excited and enthused with the prospect of moving into a state of the art facility next year. The construction team, Robertson's, have worked closely with the school and involved our staff and students throughout the process, with several students being offered work experience opportunities with their staff. We cannot wait to move in next year."

