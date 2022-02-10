“Apprenticeships really are helping to build our future” says Delyn MS

Providing people with the skills and knowledge they need to do their job is vital for every business, but each job can require specific skills to be done properly.

For many employers the best way to achieve this is to train their workforce on the job, tailoring their skills to the needs of the business, whilst their employees gain experience and a qualification.

The theme for 2022 is “Build the Future” – a reflection on how apprenticeships help individuals to develop their skills and knowledge, to improve their careers prospects, whilst supporting businesses to build a talented workforce that meets their needs.

To mark National Apprenticeships Week Member of the Senedd for Delyn, Hannah Blythyn MS is joining others to celebrate and promote the benefits of apprenticeships.

Ms Blythyn said: “The Welsh Government wants to deliver a greener, fairer Wales as we recover from the coronavirus pandemic, and for me it is key that our young people are given the skills and tools they need to help with the recovery.

Here in our corner of the country we see apprenticeships supporting people into different sectors, from engineering at Airbus, to administration and ICT in Ysgol Trefynnon and Ysgol Maes Y Felin. Apprenticeships really are helping to build our future.

These award winning apprenticeships show that both the public and private sector are committed to making our communities and local economy thrive.”

In 2021 Ysgol Trefynnon and Ysgol Maes Y Felin were presented with an award from a local training company to recognise their commitment to supporting apprenticeships at the school. Between the primary and secondary school 20 young people were supported into roles as teaching assistants, administrators and ICT technicians.

For years the Welsh Government has worked with education providers and employers across Wales to develop apprenticeship opportunities, to broaden the options for young people as they leave school.

But apprenticeships are also being used to help adults change their career direction, allowing them to learn new skills and knowledge on the job, rather than returning to formal education.

The Welsh Government has this week announced that over the next three years there will be an investment of over £366 million to support apprenticeships across Wales, supporting various sectors and helping people into work.

National Apprenticeship Week is being marked by events and stories across Wales between February 7 and 13.

You can find out more information at https://businesswales.gov.wales/news-and-blogs/news/apprenticeship-week-2022.