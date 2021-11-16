Application to transform former Nike store at Broughton Park into a PureGym under consideration by council

A fresh application to transform the former Nike store at Broughton Park into a brand new PureGym has been resubmitted to county planners.

PureGym is a chain of ‘no frills’ health clubs and is Britain’s largest gym chain with over 1,000,000 members registered to their gyms.

Most locations are open 24 hours a day and offer cardio equipment, fixed and free weights, and exercise classes, there are over 200 pieces of training equipment in most gyms.

The gym operator initially submitted proposals to Flintshire council in January 2019 for a new 1,069sqm facility at the shopping park in Broughton.

The application for a new gym in the double unit formerly occupied by Nike was approved shortly before the UK went into lockdown in March 2020.

PureGym’s interest in the site cooled as gyms were closed in the wake of the pandemic.

The unit has been temporarily occupied by Aldo, the shoe retailer which fell into administration in June 2020.

Aldo signed a short term lease and opened a ‘pop up’ shop selling discounted stock.

The initial application PureGym allowed for the redevelopment of one unit with the addition of a 505 sqm mezzanine.

If approved the new plan will see “the simple conversion of the entire unit to accommodate Pure Gym plus the introduction of a 186 sqm mezzanine.

The current proposals would be slightly smaller than the initial plan with a total floor space of 1,048 sqm.

A document submitted by Tetra Tech Planning states: “These revised proposals are deemed to positively contribute to the existing retail / leisure provision occupying the park, whilst the proposed gym contributes directly to the Well-Being Goals of PPW (Planning Policy Wales) to encourage active and healthier lifestyles. ”

“The gym will provide new jobs opportunities, both direct and indirect and represent a positive investment in the Broughton locality.”

The planning officer is currently considering the application based on “policies and all evidence and information received.”