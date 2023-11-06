Appeal launched after tyres on two police vehicles slashed outside station in Flintshire

An investigation has been launched after the tyres on police vehicles were slashed in Flintshire.

North Wales Police have launched an appeal for witnesses following an attack at Holywell Police Station.

The tyres were slashed overnight on the 2nd of November on two marked police vehicles, leaving officers without operational cars and severely affecting their ability to respond quickly to emergencies.

In a statement, the force said:

"Two marked vehicles had tyres slashed at Holywell Police Station overnight on the 2nd of November."

"Needless to say, this affected officers' ability to respond to incidents in the area, as there were no operational cars available to officers in Holywell until the issue was resolved."

"Police officers respond to 999 emergencies of a criminal nature, but they also attend to medical emergencies, such as cardiac arrests, and provide emergency first aid until ambulances arrive."

"Damaging police vehicles in this manner endangers the public and will not be tolerated."

"We are certain that you, the public, share our outrage at the thoughtless lack of consideration for the safety of the general public in Holywell demonstrated by the perpetrators."

"This is now an active investigation for the offence of criminal damage."

"If anyone has any information in relation to this offence, please contact us on 101, or you can report anonymously via Crime Stoppers through the link provided."

