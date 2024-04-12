Appeal launched after Connah’s Quay flat development next to pub denied

An appeal has been launched after plans to build a block of flats next to a pub in Connah’s Quay were refused.

Proposals to create flats on land used as an informal car park near the Halfway House on Church Street have been rejected on three separate occasions.

The decision were taken by officials from Flintshire Council after concerns were raised about the risk of flooding and highway issues.

While flooding fears were said to have been addressed in the latest application for six flats by David Lawrenson, permission was turned down earlier this month.

It came after a planning officer said the gradient of the proposed parking spaces would be “too steep”, making them unusable.

An appeal has now been lodged with Planning and Environment Decisions Wales in a bid to gain approval.

Discussing one of the applications previously refused in November last year, an agent acting on behalf of Mr Lawrenson said he felt the local authority had not considered the case on its merits.

In an appeal statement, he said: “It is our contention that the flood risk issues had been resolved.

“Highways had brought up new issues, which could not be considered as part of this application, because they had already assessed the previous proposals and determined that there were no highways issues.

“Therefore, despite the flood risk issues having been resolved with NRW, the planning officer ignored the agreed solution and contrived a reason for refusal under ‘flood risk’ knowing full well he had no reasons to refuse for ‘highways issues’.

“For whatever reason, it is also our contention that the council were determined to issue a refusal and where not prepared to assess the application on its merits, nor were they prepared to act in a pro-active manner to find a solution.”

The proposals show a two-storey building containing six one-bedroom flats would be built if the scheme is approved on appeal.

Mitigation measures put forward to minimise the risk of flooding include raised floor levels and the installation of an underground tank to deal with surface water.

However, Flintshire planning officer said the parking spaces proposed would not be suitable.

In a report, she said: “There is an extensive planning history associated with this site with two previous refusals due to flood risk and highway concerns.

“In the case of the current application, for six flats, there are still fundamental issues.

“Whilst the applicant has overcome flood risk objections with the proposed raising of land levels and incorporation of flood mitigation measures this then has impacts on other material planning considerations.

“The raising of the land levels results in a parking layout with a series of ramps.

“The gradients are considered too severe and will render the proposed parking spaces unusable.”

The appeal will be considered by a planning inspector at a later date.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).