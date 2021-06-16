Appeal for those aged between 18-39 to come forward for vaccines as take up lowest in those groups

The ‘delta’ variant accounts for over 90% of new positive covid cases in North Wales, and is ‘spreading much more quickly amongst people who have not been vaccinated’ say the health board.

Gill Harris, Executive Director of Nursing and Midwifery at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, gave North Wales wide data: “We’re continuing to make good progress, with 85 per cent of eligible adults vaccinated with a first dose, and 55 per cent receiving both doses. This includes at least 80 per cent take up among all groups above the age of 40.”

“We are currently targeting those aged 30-39 (currently 59 per cent take up) and those aged 18-29 (currently 68 per cent take up) and are continuing to use a variety of communications to encourage our younger citizens to take up the offer of the vaccine.”

“We’ve come so far, so quickly, but the speed at which we can all return to normal life could depend on how swiftly we vaccinate the remainder of people in these younger age groups.”

The statement from the health board also contained information around the ‘delta’ variant, with the importance of vaccinations given in the context of “the continued spread of the delta variant of coronavirus, which is thought to be 60 per cent more transmissible than the previously dominant alpha variant.”

The health board say the delta variant is “spreading much more quickly amongst people who have not been vaccinated” and now accounts for over 90 per cent of new positive coronavirus cases in North Wales.

They quote a study published in The Lancet showing “that those infected with it are 85 per cent more likely to be admitted to hospital than those with the alpha variant”, with the risk of hospitalisation from the delta variant “falls by around 70 per cent, 28 days after having a second dose”.

Those in younger age groups who may feel no personal risk from COVID are “reminded that vaccination is the best way to ensure that restrictions are eased and we can all return to normal life” with a nudge that proof of vaccination may be required to travel on holiday abroad and attend festivals, concerts and sporting events.

The new online systems mean it is quick and easy to book a first or second dose of the vaccine at a convenient date, time and location – you can access that service via this website: https://bcuhb.nhs.wales/covid-19/covid-19-vaccination-information/covid-19-vaccination-online-booking/

People are reminded if you’ve not yet had your first dose please don’t wait for an appointment letter to arrive in the post – book your appointment online as soon as possible.

Owing to the threat posed by the delta variant, the health board have brought forward the second dose interval for the Pfizer vaccine to eight weeks. This means that anyone who has had a first dose of the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine can now book their second dose appointment for the same brand vaccine, once eight weeks have passed since their first dose.

Those living in North Wales who are registered with a GP in England can receive their COVID vaccine at any of the clinics bookable through our website. Our online booking service has been updated to reflect this.

This is especially relevant to people living in border towns and villages in Flintshire and Wrexham.