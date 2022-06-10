Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 10th Jun 2022

Updated: Fri 10th Jun

Appeal for information following fatal collision on the M56 in Cheshire

Police are appealing for information following a fatal collision on the M56 in Cheshire.

At around 6.47am on Friday 10 June, officers were called to reports of a collision on the eastbound carriageway of the M56 between junction 7 and junction 6.

A Cheshire Police spokesperson said: ‘Officers attended the scene and found the incident involved a silver Audi A8 which had collided with the central reservation and was well alight.”

“Firefighters extinguished the fire but sadly, the driver of the vehicle died as a result of the incident.”

The person’s family have been made aware and they are being supported by officers.

Enquiries in relation to the incident are ongoing and police are appealing to anyone who may have dashcam footage or witnessed the collision to get in touch.

Anyone with any information or dashcam footage in relation to the incident is asked to report it to Cheshire Constabulary via https://www.cheshire.police.uk/tell-us quoting IML 1289338, or call 101.

Information can also be passed on to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or report it via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously



