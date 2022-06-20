Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 20th Jun 2022

An investigation will get underway later today following large blaze at a Bagillt recycling unit

An investigation will get underway later today following a large blaze at a Bagillt recycling unit last night.

Firefighters were called to the unit on Dee Bank Industrial Estate just after 8.30pm on Sunday (June 19).

Five fire engines attended the scene with more being mobilised overnight.

One fire engine remains at the scene though the fire, which involved household and industrial waste is now out.

People living nearby were advised last night to keep windows and doors closed as thick black smoke billowed from the unit.

The A548 was fully closed for a number of hours, the Flint-bound lane of the road remained closed overnight.

It’s the third time a fire has broken out at the recycling unit in the last few months, the most recent fire was in May.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service has said in a statement: “We were called to a fire in a recycling unit on Dee Bank Industrial Estate, Bagillt at 20.32hrs yesterday evening.”

“This was a large refuse fire involving household and industrial waste.”

“Five appliances were mobilised to the incident initially and other appliances have attended during the course of the evening – one appliance remains at the scene this morning.”

“The stop was called in at 7.22hrs this morning.”

“An investigation into the cause of the fire will be carried out today.”



