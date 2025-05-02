Aldi named cheapest UK supermarket for April

Aldi has once again been named the UK’s cheapest supermarket for a standard grocery shop, according to the latest monthly analysis by consumer group Which?

The study, which compares the cost of 79 popular grocery items, found that Aldi offered the lowest prices in April, with a shop averaging £135.95.

Lidl followed closely, with the same basket costing £136.64 when using the Lidl Plus loyalty scheme and £136.65 without it.

Which?’s comparison included eight major UK supermarkets and considered both branded and own-label products, such as Hovis bread, Birds Eye Peas, milk and butter. The research took into account discounts and loyalty scheme prices but excluded multibuy offers.

Tesco’s smaller basket cost £151.11 with a Clubcard and £152.59 without, while Sainsbury’s shoppers paid £152.57 with a Nectar card and £158.49 without.

Waitrose remained the most expensive for the smaller shop, with an average price of £184.19, which is £48.24 more than Aldi – a 35 per cent difference.

For a more extensive list of 200 groceries, Aldi and Lidl were not included due to their limited range of branded products. Asda came out as the cheapest among the remaining supermarkets at £505.79.

Tesco, when using a Clubcard, was £4.46 more expensive, while Waitrose was again the priciest at £570.89 – 13 per cent more than Asda.

Reena Sewraz, retail editor at Which?, said: “Aldi has retained its crown as the UK’s cheapest supermarket in our monthly price analysis for April, however, Lidl remains a close contender. For a bigger list of groceries, Asda continues to be the cheapest supermarket.

“Food prices are still high and are likely to rise again so it’s likely that many people will be looking to cut costs where they can. Our analysis shows that by switching supermarkets, shoppers could pay up to 26% less, highlighting the advantages of shopping around where possible.”