Airbus: Good news for Broughton wing makers, Emirates signs deal for 15 A350 aircraft

More good news for Broughton wing makers today, Emirates announced an additional order of 15 A350-900 aircraft at the Dubai Airshow.

This latest order brings the total number of A350s for the airline to 65, a move that reinforces Emirates' expansion and modernisation plans.

HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, highlighted the strategic intent behind the acquisition. "The A350-900s will add to our fleet mix… We plan to deploy our A350s to serve a range of new markets, including long-haul missions of up to 15 hours flying time from Dubai," he stated.

The move is not just about expanding the fleet; it's part of a broader vision. "Emirates' orders this week are all carefully planned to support our future growth and the Dubai economic vision," Sheikh Ahmed added, underscoring the role of the airline in Dubai's global outreach.

Christian Scherer of Airbus commended the strengthened ties between the two companies, noting, "Just as the A380 established itself at the heart of Emirates operations, we are equally proud of what the A350 will do in the years to come."

The A350 stands out in the aviation market as the pinnacle of modernity and efficiency. Its innovative design, state-of-the-art technologies, and use of lightweight materials, combined with the latest generation engines, contribute to a 25% advantage in fuel burn, operating costs, and CO₂ emissions, and a 50% noise reduction compared to previous generation competitor aircraft.

As of the end of October, the A350 had garnered over 1,000 orders globally, signifying its leading position in the 300-410 seater category, and the ability to cover all route types, from short to ultra-long-haul.

