Airbus Broughton welcomed 144 new apprentices this week, the second largest ever intake

Listen to this article

Airbus’ UK Commercial Aircraft sites in Broughton and Filton have welcomed their largest number of apprentices and graduates since the end of the pandemic, the company says.

Airbus’ Broughton plant welcomed a total of 144 apprentices on site this week, the second largest cohort ever and just shy of the record 155 pre-pandemic intake in 2019.

Twenty graduates and 53 interns have also joined the 4,500-strong Flintshire workforce.

Airbus in Filton, near Bristol, recently welcomed 71 new recruits to the company’s graduate programme, along with a further 68 apprentices and 69 interns.

“Our apprentices and graduates will be deployed across various business, engineering, and support functions and are an integral part of Airbus’ commitment to sustainable aerospace,” said Kate Holthofer, Head of Human Resources at Broughton.

“Our apprenticeship and graduate programmes offer practical training and nationally recognised qualifications, while also providing invaluable work experience for a career in aerospace.”

The number of apprentices, graduates and interns joining Airbus in Broughton and Filton this year is comparable to the intake in pre-pandemic years and is another sign of the aerospace industry’s recovery from its worst ever crisis.

“The high enrolment numbers against the backdrop of the pandemic and the current economic climate reflects the importance Airbus places on developing the talent of the future,” added Kate.

“Airbus is confident in the long-term development of its UK workforce and we are committed to upskilling in the community.”

Undergraduate apprentices will finish their scheme free from higher-education loans with a degree from one of the many educational partners Airbus works with.

Craft apprentices will work towards earning various National Vocational Qualifications on their programme, in addition to becoming qualified aircraft fitters.

Applications for apprentice and graduate schemes can be accessed through www.airbus.com/careers.

The application window for the 2023 apprenticeship scheme opens on 26 September and closes on 19 February 2023.

The application window for the 2023 Airbus Global Graduate Programme opens on 19 September and closes on 6 November.

Read Next