Airbus Broughton: EGYPTAIR signs deal to purchase 10 A350-900 widebody jets

EGYPTAIR has signed a deal with Airbus to purchase 10 A350-900 aircraft during the Dubai Airshow.

This strategic decision highlights the airline's commitment to meeting the growing demand for air travel while focusing on environmental sustainability.

The A350-900s, known for their fuel efficiency, are expected to reduce EGYPTAIR's fuel consumption by 25%, resulting in lower emissions.

This purchase is in line with the aviation industry's trend towards more eco-friendly travel options.

The signing ceremony at the Dubai Airshow was attended by key figures from both EGYPTAIR and Airbus. Engineer Yehia Zakaria, Chairman and CEO of EGYPTAIR, and Christian Scherer, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer and Head of International, celebrated this significant partnership.

Engineer Zakaria expressed pride in the Airbus partnership, highlighting EGYPTAIR's continuous efforts to modernise its fleet with the latest aircraft.

The A350-900s, each seating 340 passengers, are a symbol of technological progress and the airline's active response to the increasing demand for air travel.

The wings for the A350 are produced at Airbus' facility in Broughton.

Scherer emphasised the A350-900's role as EGYPTAIR's flagship aircraft, underscoring its role in broadening the airline's services and opening new routes, especially to the Western US and the Far East.

He noted that the A350 is the most advanced and efficient widebody aircraft currently available, leading the 300-410 seater category and capable of flying a variety of routes, from short to ultra-long-haul, up to 9,700 nautical miles.

Equipped with Rolls-Royce XWB Trent engines, these aircraft are notable for their fuel efficiency and reduced emissions.

Adding these planes to EGYPTAIR's fleet signifies not only economic efficiency but also improved passenger comfort.

