Action Fraud warning following a surge in fraudulent TV Licence emails
Action Fraud, the UK’s national reporting centre for fraud and cybercrime, has issued a warning following a surge in fraudulent TV Licence emails.
More than 3,455 cases of dodgy emails have been recorded in just two weeks.
The scam emails claim that the recipient’s TV Licence is about to expire or that there has been a problem with their latest payment.
The messages are designed to pressure victims into taking immediate action and to share personal and financial details.
“The emails contain links that lead to deceptive websites closely resembling the official TV Licensing site.”
“These fake sites are designed to harvest sensitive information from unsuspecting victims.” Action Fraud has said.
If you receive such an email and are uncertain about its legitimacy, it is crucial to contact the organisation directly.
Do not use contact information provided in the email, but rather refer to the official website for accurate details.
It is important to remember that banks and other official sources will never request personal information via email. If you receive a suspicious email, report it to the Suspicious Email Reporting Service (SERS) by forwarding the message to report@phishing.gov.uk.
Stay vigilant, and always verify the legitimacy of any email that seems suspicious, especially those requesting personal or financial information. Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News