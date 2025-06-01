A55 Flintshire: OK Diner celebrates milestone with month-long offer

OK Diner, the American-style roadside restaurant, is celebrating 30 years in business with a month-long offer for its loyal customers.

Throughout June, OK Diner is giving 30% off all food and drink to loyalty cardholders at its Northop Hall location (Gateway Services, A55 Westbound) and at its eight other diners across the UK.

The 1950s-inspired diner, known for its neon lights, jukeboxes, and classic menu of burgers, pancakes, and shakes, opened its first site in 1995. Since then, it has become a nostalgic pitstop for road trippers and families alike.

“We’re incredibly proud to be celebrating 30 years of OK Diner,” said Dafydd Poole, owner-operator.

“This milestone is a tribute to our amazing team and the loyal guests who’ve supported us over the years. Offering 30% off for the month of June is our way of saying thank you – and inviting everyone to join the party.”

To claim the discount, customers must present their OK Diner loyalty card when ordering. The card is free to join and can be registered online at okdiners.com/rocks-club.

The 30% off deal applies to food and drink for up to four people and cannot be combined with other promotions.

The offer is valid from 1–30 June 2025, with all OK Diner locations open daily from 9am to 8pm.

For more information, visit okdiners.com or contact the Northop Hall diner on 01244 548 297.

Promotion Summary:

What: 30% off food and drink

When: 1st–30th June 2025, daily from 9am–8pm

Who: Loyalty cardholders only (free to join)

Where: OK Diner, Gateway Services, A55 Westbound, Northop Hall CH7 6HB and all UK locations