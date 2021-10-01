Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 1st Oct 2021

Updated: Fri 1st Oct

All lanes back open on A548 at Sealand following earlier collison

Update: Earlier accident on the A548 both ways between Green Lane East (Flint / Deeside Turn Off) and A494 (Drome Corner). All lanes have been re-opened.

Earlier report: A road that runs between the A494 and the former RAF  Sealand site is blocked following a collision.

The A548 is currently closed from the Gateway to Wales roundabout, past the Sealand Road Roundabout and up the Deeside Industrail Estste Roundabout.

Traffic cameras show up to three cars have been involved in the collision.

A traffic report for the area states: “Road blocked and queueing traffic due to accident on the A548 both ways between Green Lane East (Flint / Deeside Turn Off) and A494 (Drome Corner). Traffic can divert via the A494 Welsh Road.”

Checkered marking on the A548 past the former RAF Sealand site shows the location of the closure.

 



