A Shotton church is set to hold consultation events on plans for major refurbishment project

Listen to this article

Plans for a major refurbishment of a Shotton Church, which will see it opened it up to wider sections of the community while reducing its carbon footprint, have been unveiled.

The project team at Rivertown Church in the centre of Shotton want to develop the building to provide more rooms and facilities for the community while being a welcoming place on the high street.

The church currently hosts a community hub, warm space and pantry three days a week; offers a free lunch on a Tuesday called Food with Friends; a Wellness Clinic and a number of organised groups including Brownies and Deeside Silver Band.

Project lead Chris Byrne said: “Rivertown is a large building on the high street and we want to open our doors even wider to support a community facing many challenges and to fill some of the gaps in services a town of this size should enjoy.”

“We have engaged Hawarden-based architect Ainsley Gommon to help us reorder the building.

Chris said: “The main aims of the project are to make all areas of the building accessible to all.”

“The aim is also to make the building zero carbon by creating its own electricity and by insulating the building.”

Chris said they want to “create a welcoming presence on the high street and to create more rooms and facilities for community use.”

“The opportunities are only constrained by our imagination and we want to hear from the community to identify what is needed and how we can strive to meet the needs.” He said.

Rivertown will hold two consultation days when people from the project team and architects will display the draft plans and a 3D model and encourage discussion and feedback.

“It is an opportunity for the public to see and understand what is planned.”

“They are draft plans because Rivertown wants to be guided by the community, ensuring that the final design accommodates as many facilities and services the town needs.” Chris said.

The two consultation days at Rivertown Church are on Wednesday 14th December between 2pm and 5pm or Thursday 15th December between 5pm and 8pm.

