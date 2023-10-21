9pm: Current road closures as widespread flooding hits Flintshire

A541 Pontblyddyn: Road closed due to flooding

A5118 Padeswood: Road closed due to flooding

A541 Mold Road Pontblyddyn: Road closed due to flooding

A548 Chester Road Flint: Road blocked due to flooding

A550 Penyffordd: Road closed due to flooding

A541 Pontblyddyn: Road is impassable due to flooding

A5118 Chester Road Padeswood: Road blocked due to flooding

A55 Flintshire: J36 (Warren Bank Interchange). Entry slip road closed due to flooding

B5129 Chester Road Sandycroft: Road closed due to flooding

Main road Higher Kinnerton: Road is impassable due to flooding

