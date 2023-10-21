9pm: Current road closures as widespread flooding hits Flintshire
A large number of roads remain either closed or only passable with care due to flooding
The Met Office has issued several weather warnings as Storm Babet brings substantial rainfall to the region.
A yellow warning for heavy rain covers North Wales, Central and Northern England and remains in effect until 6am on Saturday.
As of 9pm these are the roads which remain closed according to traffic monitoring site Inrix:
- A541 Pontblyddyn: Road closed due to flooding
- A5118 Padeswood: Road closed due to flooding
- A541 Mold Road Pontblyddyn: Road closed due to flooding
- A548 Chester Road Flint: Road blocked due to flooding
- A550 Penyffordd: Road closed due to flooding
- A541 Pontblyddyn: Road is impassable due to flooding
- A5118 Chester Road Padeswood: Road blocked due to flooding
- A55 Flintshire: J36 (Warren Bank Interchange). Entry slip road closed due to flooding
- B5129 Chester Road Sandycroft: Road closed due to flooding
- Main road Higher Kinnerton: Road is impassable due to flooding
