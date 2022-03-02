Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 2nd Mar 2022

£4m of aid for Ukraine announced by First Minister

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

The Welsh Government will provide £4m in financial and humanitarian aid to Ukraine to help support “those in desperate need”.

Speaking in the chamber, First Minister Mark Drakeford said: “We stand in support of the Ukrainian people who are bravely resisting this unprovoked and brutal act of war.

“The Welsh Government will provide £4m in financial and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, which will help to provide crucial support to many who are in desperate need. We are also assessing what surplus medical equipment could usefully be sent to the country.

“Wales, as a Nation of Sanctuary, stands ready to welcome people fleeing Ukraine. Tomorrow we will be holding urgent discussions with local authority leaders to ensure preparations are in place to accept refugees.

“I have also written to the Prime Minister urging the UK Government to strengthen current arrangements to enable Ukrainian citizens to come to the UK quickly and safely. It is vital people can seek safe sanctuary here without bureaucracy delaying that process.

“The UK Government must honour its duty to allow people to seek safety in situations such as those we are all witnessing today with great sadness and repulsion.”

The Russian attack on Ukraine has caused the displacement of many tens of thousands of Ukrainian people from their homes and marked the onset of what could be the largest humanitarian crisis in Europe for decades.

Welsh Government pointed anyone who is able to help to consider making a financial donation to the British Red Cross, UNICEF UK or to the UNHCR UK.

Top image: The Queen’s Square “Stand with Ukraine” rally on Sunday, pictured by Oliver Stephen.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

New campaign launched by Childline aimed at encouraging boys to talk about their mental health

News

First Minister of Wales discusses the situation in Ukraine while in Brussels for St David’s Day visit

News

Welsh Government urged to support Local Authorities to ensure quick response to Ukrainian refugee situation

News

Revised plans submitted to create houses on former Bagillt pub site

News

Flint Town Hall is set to host Wedding Fair this Sunday

News

Man arrested after knife and imitation firearm found following “struggle” with police in Buckley

News

“Let me put this on the record, Putin is a War Criminal” – Alyn and Deeside MS Jack Sargeant

News

First veteran’s commissioner for Wales appointed by UK government

News

Global Game Jam returns to Wrexham Glyndwr campus

News





Read 472,326 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn