Broddie the spaniel safe after Talacre sea scare

Emergency services were called to Talacre Beach on Sunday afternoon after a dog swam out to sea, raising fears for its safety and prompting a response from Coastguard and lifeboat teams.

Rhyl and Flint Coastguard Rescue Teams, alongside RNLI Rhyl, attended the incident which involved a 10-year-old cocker spaniel named Broddie.

According to Rhyl Coastguard, concerned members of the public entered the water to try and help rescue the dog.

In a statement issued by Rhyl Coastguard Rescue Team, they said:

“This afternoon (Sunday 18th May), Rhyl & Flint Coastguard Rescue Teams along with RNLI Rhyl responded to an incident at Talacre Beach where a 10-year-old cocker spaniel, Broddie, had entered the water and swam out to sea.”

“Concerned for his safety, his owner and members of the public entered the water in an attempt to rescue him. Thankfully, Broddie made his way back to shore safely and all individuals involved are safe and well.”

The Coastguard used the opportunity to issue a reminder about water safety:

“We urge the public not to enter the water after dogs or other animals. While our instincts often drive us to help, entering the water can quickly put human lives at risk.”

They added:

“If your dog enters the water and is struggling:

Call 999 and ask for the Coastguard immediately.

Keep sight of your pet from the shore.

Dogs often get themselves out safely, as was the case today.

We’re glad this incident had a positive outcome – but it could have ended very differently.

Please stay safe and let the Coastguard do the rescuing.”