Chester: Storyhouse cancels Kneecap screening after controversy

A Cheshire venue has cancelled the showing of a film about Irish band Kneecap following controversy over a band member’s comments.

Storyhouse in Chester was due to show Kneecap, a comedy drama about the rise of the hip-hop trio from Belfast, as part of its Moonlight Flicks in the Park series at Grosvenor Park on July 13.

The band has recently been mired in controversy, with a police investigation ensuring after a video emerged of a 2023 concert appearing to show a band member saying: “The only good Tory is a dead Tory. Kill your local MP.”

A second video also drew police attention, which appeared to show a band member shouting “up Hamas, up Hezbollah”. Both groups are banned in the UK and it is a crime to express support for them.

As a result a number of gigs have since been cancelled by venues around the world, and now Storyhouse has confirmed it will not be showing the film as planned.

Cllr Adrian Waddelove, Conservative group leader at Cheshire West and Chester Council, wrote to Storyhouse and urged it to pull the film.

In his letter, he wrote: “Storyhouse, nor any other organisation in this borough, should be providing a platform or legitimacy to a group which has openly incited violence against elected representatives and which seems to support terrorist organisations.

“Storyhouse is also heavily subsided by Cheshire West and Chester Council and I believe many local Council taxpayers would be shocked to understand that their money is being used to give Kneecap a platform in Chester.”

Confirming the decision to pull the film, a spokeswomen for Storehouse said: “This decision follows comments made by a member of the group that have recently come to light which allude to violence against MPs. We are committed to free expression and critical debate but also to the safety, dignity, and respect of all communities. ”

In response to the wider issue, the band has said on social media that they have “faced a co-ordinated smear campaign” due to their support of Palestine and they “do not, and have never, supported Hamas or Hezbollah”.

An open letter of support for the band has also been signed by a number of high profile UK and Irish music acts.

It reads: “As artists, we feel the need to register our opposition to any political repression of artistic freedom. In a democracy, no political figures or political parties should have the right to dictate who does and does not play at music festivals or gigs that will be enjoyed by thousands of people.”

By Mark Smith – Local Democracy Reporter