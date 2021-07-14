Update: All lanes back open following earlier collision on A55 in Flintshire

Update: Very slow traffic due to earlier accident, three vehicles involved on A55 North Wales Expressway Westbound from A55 (Halkyn Travelodge) to J32A A5026 (Pentre Halkyn). Lanes two (of two) was closed, delays remain. All lanes have been re-opened.

Original report: One lane is blocked on a stretch of A55 in Flintshire following a collision.

Three vehicles have been involved in the crash on the westbound carriageway at Pentre Halkyn

There’s two miles of stationary traffic and current delays are quoted at around 14 minutes.

Latest traffic report for the area states: “One lane closed and queueing traffic due to accident, three vehicles involved on A55 North Wales Expressway Westbound from A55 (Halkyn Travelodge) to J32A A5026 (Pentre Halkyn). Lanes two (of two) is closed.”