Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 14th Jul 2021

Updated: Wed 14th Jul

Update: All lanes back open following earlier collision on A55 in Flintshire

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Update: Very slow traffic due to earlier accident, three vehicles involved on A55 North Wales Expressway Westbound from A55 (Halkyn Travelodge) to J32A A5026 (Pentre Halkyn). Lanes two (of two) was closed, delays remain. All lanes have been re-opened.

Original report: One lane is blocked on a stretch of A55 in Flintshire following a collision.

Three vehicles have been involved in the crash on the westbound carriageway at Pentre Halkyn

There’s two miles of stationary traffic and current delays are quoted at around 14 minutes.

Latest traffic report for the area states: “One lane closed and queueing traffic due to accident, three vehicles involved on A55 North Wales Expressway Westbound from A55 (Halkyn Travelodge) to J32A A5026 (Pentre Halkyn). Lanes two (of two) is closed.”

 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Motorists warned of potential delays due to ‘abnormal load’ being transported through Flintshire

News

Drakeford to reveal outcome of latest three-week Covid restriction review today

News

Delyn MS Hannah Blythyn is encouraging Flintshire residents to join in with ‘Plastic Free July’

News

60,000 children in keyworker households in Wales living in poverty

News

Conservatives call for a Wales-specific inquiry into handling of Covid pandemic

News

Jet skiers urged to respect wildlife after reports of nesting birds being disturbed on Anglesey

Anglesey

Ban on wide range of knives, weapons, and firearms comes into force today

News

Delyn MP Rob Roberts plans to return to House of Commons in person today – according to reports…

News

Council set to launch consultation on plans to upgrade Aston Hill footpath

News





Read 396,940 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn