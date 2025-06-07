Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 7th Jun 2025

£1.5m a year lost to business rates avoidance in Flintshire

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Flintshire County Council is backing Welsh Government proposals to strengthen anti-avoidance measures for business rates, warning that an estimated £1.5 million is lost to the local public purse each year through current loopholes.

The Council’s Corporate Resources Overview and Scrutiny Committee will consider a report on the consultation at its meeting on 12 June.

Across Wales, business rates avoidance is estimated to result in annual losses of around £20 million, or up to 2% of the total tax yield.

In Flintshire, with around 5,700 commercial properties generating £73 million in rates annually, this equates to an estimated £1.5 million.

Business rates are collected by local authorities but paid into a central pool managed by Welsh Government and redistributed to fund services across Wales.

Most businesses pay their rates correctly, but some landlords and owners use legal loopholes to avoid liability on empty properties.

Flintshire officers say many avoidance cases are currently impossible to counteract under existing rules.

Welsh Government has already introduced measures such as requiring longer occupancy periods before empty property relief can be claimed again, and allowing councils to inspect properties and request information from third parties.

The new proposals, set to take effect from April 2026, would define certain artificial arrangements as avoidance, require ratepayers to notify councils of relevant changes, and introduce financial penalties for non-compliance or false information.

Specific types of arrangements targeted include ‘phoenix companies’, non-commercial or minimal occupation, and the use of properties solely for rates mitigation schemes.

Flintshire supports the new measures, but the report warns they will increase workloads, disputes and legal challenges for council officers. The Council is proposing to recruit an additional full-time Revenue Officer from 2026/27 to manage the extra work.

The service currently operates with just 1.5 full-time equivalent staff, handling £83.7 million in annual billing. Without extra capacity, officers say it will be difficult to administer new compliance processes or defend an expected rise in tribunal cases.

The Council is also calling for Welsh Government to provide additional financial support to councils to fund legal costs where cases are contested in court.

Members of the Scrutiny Committee will be invited to comment on the draft Council response to the consultation, which will then go to Cabinet for approval.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected] Latest News

  • Deeside’s new Estuary Gardens Care Home ready to welcome residents
  • International artist unveils 20ft Celebration Tree at Chester Zoo
  • Over 200 athletes to compete at Deeside Athletic Club’s 50th anniversary event

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Deeside’s new Estuary Gardens Care Home ready to welcome residents

    News

    International artist unveils 20ft Celebration Tree at Chester Zoo

    News

    Over 200 athletes to compete at Deeside Athletic Club’s 50th anniversary event

    News

    Ex-Alun School teacher jailed for child sex offences after online grooming

    News

    Preferred option chosen for A494 River Dee Bridge rebuild

    News

    Sealand farmland could be transformed into 1,700 homes

    News

    National report highlights Connah’s Quay place name patterns

    News

    Recruitment crisis: Wales failing to train enough secondary school teachers

    News

    Chester house damaged as outbuilding blaze spreads

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn