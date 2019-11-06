Wrexham Glyndwr University set to hold final open day of 2019

Places are still available for Wrexham Glyndwr University’s final open day of 2019 – which takes place this weekend.

The day, on November 9, offers prospective students the chance to see the university’s facilities – including recently updated teaching and social learning spaces which have been completed under the university’s ongoing Campus 2025 estates renewal strategy.

There will also be the chance to speak to lecturers to find out more about studying at Glyndwr and a host of other, subject-specific talks, demonstrations and activities for prospective students to join throughout the day.

Wrexham Glyndwr University Admissions Manager, Andy Phillips, said: “Whether people are interested in the business implications of the climate strike, the way the use of psychoactive substances is policed, the arguments over whether criminals are born or made, or the impact places can have on people’s mental health and wellbeing – there is a talk or a session for them.

“There’s also the chance to get your hands of some of the amazing high-tech equipment our academics and students use in a PlaySpace arena – with an opportunity to explore everything from Virtual Reality headsets to 3D printing, ethical hacking and the internet of things.”

With prospective students already weighing up options for 2020, the November Open Day is a great way to get a taste of what it’s like to study at Glyndwr.

During the day, they can chat with course staff and current students, see what each of Glyndwr’s campuses has to offer – and work out what study options work for them.

With courses available at foundation, undergraduate and post graduate level, many of which can also be studied part-time, students can find a qualification which works for them and fits with their lives.

Experienced staff from across the university’s supporting services will also be on hand on the day to speak to prospective students, including the award-winning careers team – whose work supporting students has been recognised with a national accolade from AGCAS (the Association of Graduate Careers Advisory Service.)

There is also the opportunity to speak to the admissions team about course entry requirements and the application process, and the student funding and money advice team for information on funding and fees.

The Open Day runs from 10am – 2pm with last entry at 1pm.

Prospective students are welcome to drop in throughout the day – but should ensure they check the list of talks and events so you don’t miss an event which might appeal to them.

For more information or to book to attend the open day visit: wgu.ac.uk/openday.