Workers at a Deeside Industrial Estate based paint firm vote in favour of strike action

Workers at a Deeside paint firm have voted in favour of industrial action in a dispute over underpayment of wages.

Unite members working at Valspar on Deeside Industrial Park have voted by over 90 per cent in favour of strike action and action short of a strike.

It’s claimed some workers are owed thousands of pounds in back pay

Unite Regional Officer Daryl Williams said:

“Many of our members have been underpaid by thousands of pounds.

They have waited patiently over many months for the company to make a fair offer on their back pay, their patience has finally run out.

“This ballot result should send a clear message to Valspar that our members are willing to fight for their underpaid wages. It is time for Valspar to recognise this injustice and pay up in full.”