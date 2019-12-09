News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Woman, 59, charged with drink driving after being spotted “swerving all over the road” in Deeside

Published: Monday, Dec 9th, 2019
Police have charged a 59-year-old woman with drink driving after she was spotted by an off duty police officer “swerving all over the road”.

The driver of a Renault Modus was stopped by a North Wales Roads Policing Unit on the A494 in Queensferry on Sunday afternoon. 

She was arrested after failing to provide a specimen of breath for alcohol analysis. 

The woman was also driving without insurance, police said.

In an update on Monday morning, PC Thomas Hough of the Road Policing Unit said:

“Yesterday we arrested the driver of this vehicle, a 59 year old female has been charged with drink driving & no insurance, she provided a custody reading of 83mg of alcohol in her breath, the legal limit being 35mg.”

Police are using ‘intelligence-led tactics’ and local knowledge of hotspot areas to detect people who are driving whilst under the influence of alcohol or drugs over the festive period

If you suspect someone is driving whilst under the influence, report it immediately to police on 101 (or 999 if they are posing imminent danger) or phone it through anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

 

