Wirral man named as motorcyclist who died in Cerrigydrudion collision on Sunday

A motorcyclist from the Wirral who died following the road traffic collision on the A5 near Cerrigydrudion on Sunday, July 9th has been named.

Aidan Dominic McNicholl was 36-years-old and came from the Bromborough area.

His family have issued the following tribute to him:

“A much loved son, brother and boyfriend, Aidan was a kind and considerate man who was willing to go to great lengths for his friends and colleagues. He was adored by his nieces and nephews.

“He was a radiographer at The Walton Hospital, a well-respected and integral member of the team. He enjoyed mountain biking, motorbikes and martial arts. He was a life-long Everton supporter.

“He will be greatly missed by all.”

Police continue to appeal for witnesses to the collision which involved a motorcycle and a VW Transporter on the A5 and the junction with the B4501 shortly before 7:10pm.

The driver of the VW Transporter, a 46-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving. He has since been bailed.

The investigation is ongoing and anybody who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact officers at the Roads Policing Unit on 101, quoting reference number V10275