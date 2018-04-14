Syria missile strikes: First Minister ‘offered support to any intervention that could prevent a further atrocity’

There has been political reaction in Wales this morning after missile strikes by Allied forces on Syrian installations, believed to be involved in the regime’s use of chemical weapons.

A busy day in Washington that saw Mr Trump’s lawyer placed under formal investigation, plus reports that evidence has emerged that Mr Cohen had been in Prague in 2016 despite claims by the President to the contrary, ended with an evening TV address from the White House announcing the Syrian strikes.

The strikes began at 2am UK time, they were launched as a response to the alleged chemical weapon attack on 7 April in Douma.

Four Royal Air Force Tornado GR4s launched Storm Shadow missiles at a military facility – a former missile base – some fifteen miles west of Homs, where the regime is assessed to keep chemical weapon precursors stockpiled in breach of Syria’s obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention.

“Very careful scientific analysis was applied to determine where best to target the Storm Shadows to maximise the destruction of the stockpiled chemicals and to minimise any risks of contamination to the surrounding area.

“The facility which was struck is located some distance from any known concentrations of civilian habitation, reducing yet further any such risk.” According to an MOD spokesperson.

First minister Carwyn Jones said he spoke with Theresa May late last night about military action in Syria.

“I offered my support to any intervention that could prevent a further atrocity, but it is vital that any action forms part of a wider long-term plan for the region.” He said.

Mr Jones added:

“I have urged the Prime Minister to do all she can to avoid civilian casualties given the complicated picture on the ground in Syria, and she has given me assurances in that regard.

Our thoughts today are with our service personnel and the people of Syria who have endured beyond all measure.”

The Prime Minister @Theresa_May is holding a press conference on Syria. https://t.co/mwcHYPRfB5 — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) April 14, 2018

Leader of the Welsh Conservatives Andrew RT Davies said;

“Theresa May’s considered response is the right one against a Syrian regime which has been persistent in its barbaric use of chemical weapons against its own people.

My gratitude as ever goes to our armed forces personnel who protect and uphold our country’s values.”

Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson said:

“The reprehensible use of chemical weapons in Douma is further evidence of the Syrian regime’s appalling cruelty against its own people. We will not stand by whilst innocent civilians, including women and children, are killed and made to suffer.

The international community has responded decisively with legal and proportionate military force. Let these united actions send a clear message to the regime – the use of chemical weapons is categorically unacceptable and you will be held to account.”

Image: thinkdefence.co.uk