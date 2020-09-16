Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 16th Sep 2020

Updated: Wed 16th Sep

Welsh Lib Dems select Flintshire Senedd candidates

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

The Welsh Liberal Democrats have chosen their candidates to represent the Alyn & Deeside and Delyn constituencies in next year’s Senedd election.

Chris Twells [pictured right] who was brought up in Flintshire, will stand for Alyn & Deeside.

He is also the Senedd candidate for the regional seat of North Wales and joined the Welsh Lib Dems as a teenager due to the party’s internationalism and support for human rights.

Since graduating from the University of York, Mr Twells has worked in the political and charitable sectors, with a focus on providing housing to vulnerable people and campaigning to eliminate modern poverty.


He said: “I am delighted to have been selected as the candidate for Alyn & Deeside ahead of the Senedd election next May and I look forward to building on the foundations made by my friend Donna Lalek, who worked very hard in this seat as the Welsh Liberal Democrat candidate in 2018 and 2019.

“I was born and brought up in Flintshire and I know what a devastating impact that a no-deal Brexit will have in our area especially on manufacturing jobs locally.

“Labour have held the Alyn & Deeside Westminster seat since 1950 and the Senedd seat since 1999. I’m sure many local voters would agree with me that after 70 years with the same party in charge, it’s time for a change.

“I’m looking forward to starting work in the constituency, knocking on doors and hearing residents’ ideas to improve this area.”

Andrew Parkhurst, who has lived in Flintshire for over 25 years, will stand for Delyn.

He has been involved in the community, this year setting up and running the local prescription collection service in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

By profession, Mr Parkhurst is a Chartered Insurance Risk Manager, having served as President of the Insurance Institute of Liverpool.

He said: “I am hugely honoured to have been selected to stand for Delyn. I look forward to campaigning with our fantastic local team and listening to the people in our community to hear what matters most to them.

“My politics are driven not by dogma but by the values of fairness, tolerance, equality and justice so that everyone has the opportunity and support to reach their full potential in life.

“In Flintshire there is an urgent need to reboot the local economy to preserve and create high quality jobs as well as improving the health service and protecting the environment.

“For too long the north east of our country has been let down and forgotten by decision-makers in Cardiff Bay. This is something the Welsh Lib Dems are determined to change.

“Every vote for the Welsh Liberal Democrats is a vote to demand better for our communities and to give them a strong liberal voice in the Senedd.”

Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds added: “I’ve known both Chris and Andrew for many years and they are both hard working and committed individuals who would be an assets to the local area if elected next year.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales

LATEST NEWS...

Deeside based Iceland has revealed how much plastic packaging it uses “and it’s horrific” says Managing Director

News

Welsh Gov implements local restrictions in Rhondda Cynon Taf to control Covid outbreak

News

Police call for vigilance after rogue roofers target OAP in Flintshire taking £150 for incomplete work

News

Deeside based housebuilder Redrow sees profits slump by 66% due to pandemic but outlook is positive

News

No current plans for a Brexit lorry park in Cheshire says council leader

News

Traffic chaos at Deeside Industrial Estate as surging demand for Covid tests sees huge queue form at drive through centre

News

Some pupils unable to get on No 10 bus between Shotton and Connah’s Quay – Arriva say there will be more capacity

News

TUI promises to complete refunds of Covid cancelled holidays by the end of the month

News

Challenges this winter will be “truly extraordinary” says Health Minister

News





Read 411,755 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn