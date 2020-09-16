Welsh Lib Dems select Flintshire Senedd candidates

The Welsh Liberal Democrats have chosen their candidates to represent the Alyn & Deeside and Delyn constituencies in next year’s Senedd election.

Chris Twells [pictured right] who was brought up in Flintshire, will stand for Alyn & Deeside.

He is also the Senedd candidate for the regional seat of North Wales and joined the Welsh Lib Dems as a teenager due to the party’s internationalism and support for human rights.

Since graduating from the University of York, Mr Twells has worked in the political and charitable sectors, with a focus on providing housing to vulnerable people and campaigning to eliminate modern poverty.





He said: “I am delighted to have been selected as the candidate for Alyn & Deeside ahead of the Senedd election next May and I look forward to building on the foundations made by my friend Donna Lalek, who worked very hard in this seat as the Welsh Liberal Democrat candidate in 2018 and 2019.

“I was born and brought up in Flintshire and I know what a devastating impact that a no-deal Brexit will have in our area especially on manufacturing jobs locally.

“Labour have held the Alyn & Deeside Westminster seat since 1950 and the Senedd seat since 1999. I’m sure many local voters would agree with me that after 70 years with the same party in charge, it’s time for a change.

“I’m looking forward to starting work in the constituency, knocking on doors and hearing residents’ ideas to improve this area.”

Andrew Parkhurst, who has lived in Flintshire for over 25 years, will stand for Delyn.

He has been involved in the community, this year setting up and running the local prescription collection service in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

By profession, Mr Parkhurst is a Chartered Insurance Risk Manager, having served as President of the Insurance Institute of Liverpool.

He said: “I am hugely honoured to have been selected to stand for Delyn. I look forward to campaigning with our fantastic local team and listening to the people in our community to hear what matters most to them.

“My politics are driven not by dogma but by the values of fairness, tolerance, equality and justice so that everyone has the opportunity and support to reach their full potential in life.

“In Flintshire there is an urgent need to reboot the local economy to preserve and create high quality jobs as well as improving the health service and protecting the environment.

“For too long the north east of our country has been let down and forgotten by decision-makers in Cardiff Bay. This is something the Welsh Lib Dems are determined to change.

“Every vote for the Welsh Liberal Democrats is a vote to demand better for our communities and to give them a strong liberal voice in the Senedd.”

Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds added: “I’ve known both Chris and Andrew for many years and they are both hard working and committed individuals who would be an assets to the local area if elected next year.”